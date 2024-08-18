Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix Was Estranged From Her Brother Jeremy Before His Arrest — Here's Why "I know she’s super busy and I’m extremely supportive of everything that she’s doing... but I miss her," Jeremy said. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 18 2024, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Vanderpump Rules fans are familiar with Ariana Madix's brother Jeremy, who got a job at Sur in 2016. The sibling duo were also super close, with Ariana gushing about her little brother on social media from time to time. "When I was 7 years old, I was blessed with a best friend, a teammate, and a protector in the form of the best little brother in the world. I love you so much, Jerbear," Ariana wrote on Instagram in 2013 on his birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

In another video about her brother, she shared, "[Jeremy] is always gonna be this little 11-year-old boy that calls me Sissy and wants me to watch him play baseball in the front yard. We’re seven years apart, so he’s like a really little brother. I’ve always been really protective of him." Sadly, in 2024, Ariana and her brother are estranged — even from before his arrest in August 2024 for drug trafficking. So, what happened?

Source: Instagram Ariana and Jeremy in July 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Madix revealed he hasn't spoken to his sister in months in March 2024.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jeremy opened up about the rift in his relationship with Ariana, who is busier than ever thanks to her gigs on Broadway and Love Island USA. However, Jeremy made it clear their estrangement has nothing to do with her breakup with Tom Sandoval and hinted that another Rachel (his fiancée Rachael) is the reason for them no longer speaking.

“Why I haven’t been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things,” Jeremy revealed. "I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée." He continued, "There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Jeremy went on to explain that he believes they just need some time apart and he still loves his sister, adding, "I haven’t heard from her and I would love to hear from her when she can. I know she’s super busy and I’m extremely supportive of everything that she’s doing and everything that she’s accomplished, but I miss her and I would love to hear from her."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy got engaged to his fiancée Rachael in March 2024.

Ariana's VPR co-star Scheana Shay revealed Jeremy and Rachael's engagement news on Instagram in March 2024. "Alright, we're popping bottles [because] you popped the question," she said in a video of the happy couple. "Congrats, you two."

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Jeremy said he was running his own consulting firm, helping small restaurants with business development and marketing. "I split time between San Diego and West Hollywood,” he explained. “So I have a house in San Diego, but I also still have an apartment in West Hollywood. I am very busy. I work very hard, I work long days and that’s where I’m at."