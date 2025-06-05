Ron Hall From 'Love Island' Called Out for Being "Misogynistic" and a "Trumpie" "In short, he has such strong contempt for nearly all the girls." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 4 2025, 10:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ronhall__

The Love Island franchise has grown tremendously over the years, paving the way for endless content — some good, some bad, and some that fall somewhere in between. Whether it’s who’s still dating who, or an old conversation that’s come back to haunt them, there’s always something Love Island-related to talk about. This time, we’re centering on Love Island UK Season 9 cast member Ron Hall, who returned to our screens in 2025 for Love Island: All Stars.

He later exited the show, explaining that he stopped enjoying it toward the end, and possibly due to the lack of airtime, which he claims he "wasn’t begging for" but also wasn’t really getting. While Ron has stayed somewhat relevant, with fans keeping tabs on who he’s dating here and there, the latest news has painted him in a different light. Don’t get us wrong, he still has die-hard fans, but what kind of controversy is Ron Hall mixed up in now?

The controversy Ron Hall from 'Love Island UK' is caught up in.

Overall, people, mainly women, are labeling Ron Hall from Love Island as "misogynistic." "Having finally caught up on Ron’s podcast, he is so misogynistic! It really no longer surprises me that he strongly supports Donald Trump," Redditor @PresentMood7476 wrote before their account got suspended. We’ll get into his Trump views in a bit, but for now, let’s focus on why so many people are calling Ron out.

That same user also pointed out the strong hate they sensed from Ron toward Harriett during All Stars and added that he "thinks the girls pipe up too much." Another person chimed in with a similar take, writing, "I’m confused, was it not clear what kind of a misogynistic a--hole Ron was the second he stepped on set of his first season?"

But according to Ron, he sees things differently. He’s under the impression that women, in general, are going after the guys. "But my overall consensus is women control social media a lot more, therefore we get the brunt of [hate]," he said on his podcast I’m Right, He’s Ron.

He also admitted he doesn’t like how men are often labeled as "trash," and feels like it’s unfair to judge all guys based on one bad experience. While plenty of people are clearly turned off by Ron, it seems like those views might just stem from his support of Trump.

Ron Hall from 'Love Island' does support Trump, but not his less favorable actions.

It seems a lot of the backlash Ron gets is from his support of Trump. "I get called a 'Trumpie' all the time because I vocalised my opinion that I wanted Trump in," he said on one episode of his podcast. "All of a sudden, 'I'm putting back women's rights 200 years', I'm misogynistic.'" He added "women absolutely bash me."

He continued to explain, "One day... I think of his election, I lost like a thousand followers in a day, for me expressing that opinion. The only reason why I back Trump is because he makes me money. Like in the markets."