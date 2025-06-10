Fans Sign a Petition Demanding Producers Bring Belle-A Back to 'Love Island USA' Season 7 "Let's give her, and fans like myself, a second chance to witness love unfold in the villa." By Ivy Griffith Published June 10 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @perksofisabelle

In the Love Island fandom, people don't play around. You don't mess with their favorites, and the black sheep of the season get mercilessly hounded for their poor behavior. Things can get especially spicy when a season favorite gets kicked off the show unfairly. Which is exactly what happened when Isabelle-Anne, aka "Belle-A" from Love Island USA Season 7 was dismissed from the show.

Now, fans have signed a petition demanding that producers bring Belle-A back on Love Island, claiming that Yulissa's unscheduled departure has made room for her return. Here's what the petition says and what fans are thinking about a possible Belle-A return.

Fans sign a petition asking producers to bring Belle-A back to 'Love Island' after Yulissa's abrupt exit.

On Change.org, fans are rallying with purpose to try to bring Belle-A back. The petition reads, "no islander has captivated me quite like Belle-A." The petition-maker, Lily Wehberg, adds, "She has shown resilience, kindness, and a genuine personality that is often rare to find, and really deserves the chance to find love on Love Island. The experience and opportunity that comes with being on the show could be life-changing for her, yet she was voted off unfairly."

Lily adds that Belle-A has "never been chosen first or prioritized," and opines, "Another participant, [Yulissa], was sent home this week, indicating there's room for Belle-A to make a triumphant return." The petition continues, "By bringing Belle-A back to Love Island USA Season 7, we can give her the chance to be prioritized and find someone who truly cherishes her. Let's make reality TV not just entertaining but real and rewarding for those who deserve it."

Lily pleads, "Let's give her, and fans like myself, a second chance to witness love unfold in the villa." As of the publication of this article, the petition had around 40,000 signatures.

Could Belle-A come back via Casa Amor?

But how exactly would a "triumphant return" look for Belle-A? Well, fans have some thoughts on that too. On TikTok, many videos are calling for Belle-A to return via Casa Amor and be given the "fair chance" she deserves at love.

In multiple comment sections, people are pushing fans to find the petition and add their own voice. One video on the topic reads, "So, what if they put Belle-A in Casa Amor, then we can all heal and Belle-A finds a new man or Nic finally makes the right decision?"

In a teaser trailer from the Love Island YouTube channel, it seems that producers are at least hearing fans on the topic. They captioned the trailer, "Does Nic Want Belle-A Back?" Well, does he?