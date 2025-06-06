Fan Thinks They Spotted IUD on the Ground During 'Love Island USA' Season 7 "How did you even clock this? Y’all are too observant." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 6 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@hi715321

Just a few episodes into Love Island USA Season 7, fans were already hit with some eyebrow-raising moments. In Episode 2 (around the 18-minute mark), narrator Iain Stirling abruptly announced that Yulissa Escobar had left the villa, with zero explanation. Then, in Episode 3, things got even weirder. An eagle-eyed fan pointed out what they thought looked like an IUD just casually sitting on the floor as the ladies strutted by.

For those who don’t know, an IUD is a small, white, T-shaped device inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. And given the premise of Love Island, it wouldn’t be shocking if some of the women had one. What would, though, is if one had fallen out on the floor mid-show! So, was it really an IUD? The claim gained enough traction that even host Ariana Madix had to weigh in. And yes, she did clear up exactly what it was.

Was there really an IUD on the ground on 'Love Island USA' Season 7?

Love Island USA is known for showing some pretty wild stuff, but nothing quite like this has ever been claimed before. According to TikToker @hi715321, she had to ask fellow users if she was just tired, because she swore she saw an IUD just hanging out on the floor during the Episode 3 promo clip. And honestly, it really does look like one.

In the clip, the ladies are cheering and walking out excitedly, laughing, smiling, being casual and sexy, the usual Love Island vibe, and then comes the OMG moment. A close-up shows this white, plastic, T-shaped object just sitting on the floor. And the girls are totally oblivious, walking right past it.

Now, that exact shot isn’t included in the promo posted on the Love Island USA YouTube page, but this fan somehow managed to capture it, which sparked two questions: was that really an IUD, and how did she even catch that on video? Honestly, it’s hard to say what’s more shocking, the possibility that an IUD was on the floor, or the fact that this TikToker got such a clear shot. People in the comments were even sarcastically asking if she works for the FBI.

One user joked, "They are too freaked out this season. This is proof of that, smh." Another begged producers to add it to the Aftersun discussion list. But we may not need to wait for that because Ariana Madix herself jumped into the comments and cleared it up.

Ariana Madix addressed the entire IUD-on-the-ground debate on 'Love Island USA'.