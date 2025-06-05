Yulissa Escobar Abruptly Left 'Love Island USA' Season 7, and This Might Be Why "It’s my unapologetic year! And I’m choosing me, every time.... whatever I feel like being." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 5 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Peacock’s Love Island USA Season 7 is already shaping up to be one of the most controversial yet, and it all started with the premiere episode, which was super laggy and delayed. Then came the contestant drama, with skeletons already crawling out of some closets just hours after the season debuted. Let’s start with Jeremiah Brown. According to one TikToker, he was a high school bully, and she even called out the victim in the video.

Another woman named Amiah Brooks is claiming she was seeing a guy whom fans think is Jeremiah just days before filming began. And then there’s Yulissa Escobar from Miami, who abruptly left the show just two days in, on June 4, 2025. She didn’t even make it through the full second episode. At just 18 minutes in, narrator Iain Stirling announced, "Yulissa has left the villa." At the time, she was coupled up with Ace Greene, who was later shown to be single. So, what's the deal with Yulissa?

What’s the controversy behind Yulissa Escobar on 'Love Island USA'?

Source: Peacock

On June 3, 2025, TMZ reported that Yulissa came under fire after two separate podcast clips surfaced in which she used the N-word multiple times. It received immediate backlash, and many reportedly flooded social media with comments saying they planned to vote her off the moment they got the chance.y booted.

TMZ even shared one of the podcast clips, and in it, Yulissa appears to be addressing some dating drama where she casually drops the n-word. Love Island viewers aren’t giving Yulissa a pass, and neither are the producers. But the controversy surrounding Yulissa doesn’t end there.

Some folks are calling out Yulissa Escobar from 'Love Island USA' for being a Trump supporter.

While one of Yulissa’s close friends, Brianna Sierra, commented on a Love Island promo post with, "MY BESTFRIEND, you guys are going to love her!!" — it seems not everyone is exactly loving her. Aside from casually throwing around the n-word on podcasts, Yulissa is also being pegged as a Trump supporter, possibly because several of her photos show her wearing an American flag cowboy hat.