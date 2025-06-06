What Is ‘Love Island’ Star Belle-A’s Ethnicity? Find out About Her Background Belle-A is opting for a more reserved approach in the villa that isn’t working on that great for her so far. By Danielle Jennings Published June 6 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

On Love Island going to extremes to find your potential love match is generally the name of the game, but Belle-A is taking a different route, as she is opting for a more reserved approach in the villa that isn’t working out that great for her so far.

Source: Peacock

What is ‘Love Island’ star Belle-A’s ethnicity?

While there have been a host of rumors about her ethnicity (and no concrete explanation from her since she’s currently sequestered in the villa), many fans online seem to have guessed that Belle-A is half Filipina and half white.

In her intro video for the show, she explained that she currently lives in Oregon managing her family’s coffee shop, but also splits her time in Hawaii. Due to that reveal, some fans believe the part-time model may also be half Hawaiian as well. Once she exits the villa, she will surely clear up what her true ethnicity actually is.

Source: Peacock

What is the blaccent controversy with Belle-A?

Following the first batch of episodes, fans quickly shared their observations online that Belle-A frequently changes her accent — and often drifts in and out of a problematic blaccent, which is when non-Black people use AAVE as a means of cultural appropriation. Since she is still enjoying the Love Island villa in Fiji with the rest of the Islanders, she can’t respond to the online backlash, but when she exits she will have a lot of explaining to do.

Source: Peacock

Are there any other ‘Love Island’ controversies this season?

In short, YES! If there is one thing that social media does better than anyone, it’s a thorough investigation — and that’s exactly what caused Islander Yulissa Escobar to be booted from the show without explanation from the show. However, some fans think they know exactly why she was eliminated because they dug up extremely troubling past podcast appearances from her where she used the n-word multiple times.

Fans slammed Yulissa online before the show even premiered and circulated her racist comments, vowing to vote her out as soon as the polls opened. They didn’t get a chance to because production took care of it in the middle of Day 2 in the villa.