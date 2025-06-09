Was Nicolas From ‘Love Island’ Season 7 a Former Scrubs Model? Find out the Details Nic, who hails from Jacksonville Florida, found himself in the middle of a love triangle with Belle-A Walker and Cierra Ortega. By Danielle Jennings Published June 9 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Season 7 of the popular dating competition reality series Love Island is in full swing, and fans are already highly invested in the early drama that has erupted between cast members. One of those who is at the center of the drama this season is Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and after a little detective work from internet sleuths, his past modeling career has been revealed.

Nic, who hails from Jacksonville, Fla., found himself in the middle of a love triangle with Belle-A Walker and Cierra Ortega mere hours after arriving in the villa — and he ultimately chose between the two, leaving one to be eliminated.

Source: Peacock

Was Nicolas from ‘Love Island’ a former scrubs model?

Leave it to the internet to unearth and uncover things about the contestants’ pasts that we probably wouldn’t know otherwise. A fan recently found that not only was Nic a former model, but he also modeled an unexpected type of clothing.

In a video posted to TikTok, a user showed that Nic previously modeled for the brand Fabletics, specifically for the company’s scrubs. The Love Island star was also rocking noticeably longer (and straighter) hair in the modeling ads.

Source: Peacock

What else have fans found out about the Season 7 ‘Love Island’ cast?

Passionate fans of the show did a thorough background check of two contestants before the season even began airing, those contestants being Yulissa Escobar and Austin Shepard. It was revealed that before entering the villa, Yulissa made multiple comments on a podcast where she repeatedly used the n-word. As a result, she was blasted across social media, and fans began tagging the show to let them know that she was not wanted on the show.

Apparently, the powers that be listened, because early in the second episode of the season, narrator Iain Sterling revealed that Yulissa had left the villa in the middle of the night, and he did not offer any additional information.

She wasn’t the only cast member whose racism has come to light, as fans also found that Austin is MAGA and has made racist, derogatory, and disrespectful comments about Black women, the trans community, and former vice president Kamala Harris. He, however, has remained in the Love Island villa as of now.

Source: Peacock

What is going on with Nic in the villa now?

He was initially coupled up with Belle-A, but quickly realized that her more conservative approach to getting to know him and being intimate wasn’t what he was looking for — so when a new bombshell came at the end of the first episode, he was all in. Nic officially recoupled with Cierra when she chose him and returned the favor when it was the boys’ turn to make recoupling decisions. This meant that OG Belle-A was left alone without being part of a couple and had to exit the villa immediately.