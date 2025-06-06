'Love Island USA' Fans Are Talking About All the Tattoos Displayed on the Cast of Season 7 Ace, Taylor, and Austin each have several tattoos. By Niko Mann Published June 6 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

Fans of Love Island USA have noticed the tattoos some of the men have on Season 7 of the reality show, and they can't stop talking about them! Three men in the cast in particular are the subject of the chit-chat — Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, and Taylor Williams.

The three men each have several tattoos, and folks on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) are all about the Love Island Season 7 tattoos, even if they aren't crazy about some of the cast members.

Source: Reddit / @Worldpeacee007

'Love Island Season 7' tattoos are the talk of the town.

Season 7 of Love Island USA features the cast as they stay in luxury villas in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji in the South Pacific, according to People. The reality show airs on Peacock and is hosted by Ariana Madix.

The cast includes Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, Jeremiah Brown, Nicholas Vansteenberghe, Taylor Williams, Belle-A Walker, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, and Olandria Carthen. Cast member Yulissa Escobar abruptly left the show just after the premiere due to her repeated use of the n-word on podcast appearances before filming began. Ace, Austin, and Taylor all have several tattoos, and the discussions about their body art are taking over social media. One fan on X wrote, "The tattoos this season are actually INSANE."

the tattoos this season are actually INSANE 😭😭😭😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/V9eiVE54SX — 𝐯 (@slvtguts) June 6, 2025

Austin, Taylor, and Ace each have multiple tattoos.

Ace, Austin, and Taylor each have multiple tattoos, and one fan on Reddit posted close-ups of their artwork with the caption, "The tattoos this season are actually wild." Ace has several tattoos on his chest, arms, and legs. The tattoo on his chest features a child's face and a lion. The reality TV star went viral after he posted a video of himself having all of his siblings' faces tattooed on his legs. Ace also has his late grandparents' faces tattooed on his legs, and his name on his back.

“My family is the closest thing I have around me, and I always want to keep them around me," he told People. "I feel like getting their portraits on me would be the perfect thing.”

Fans weren't sure what to think of Taylor's tattoos. He has one tattoo of an ape's face on his chest with the words, "ape shall not kill ape," and Reddit fans were perplexed. An X user wrote, "All of Taylor’s tattoos are horrible."