Why Did Georgia Kill Tom on 'Ginny & Georgia'? Find out What Led to Her Murder Trial Season 3 dropped on June 5. By Niko Mann Published June 6 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia. Fans are wondering why Georgia killed Tom on the Netflix drama, Ginny & Georgia, and we've got all the details. Season 3 of the drama dropped on June 5, and Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) is on trial for murdering Tom Fuller (played by Vincent Legault).

Tom was the husband of Georgia's neighbor and friend, Cynthia (played by Sabrina Grdevich). Georgia made the mistake of having a drink before she killed Tom in his home while he was comatose, and she left the glass on the counter with her DNA, leading to her arrest at the end of Season 2.



Why did Georgia kill Tom on 'Ginny & Georgia'?

Georgia killed Tom by smothering him with a pillow. Tom was already under hospice care and comatose, and Georgia took it upon herself to hasten his exit in an attempt to help unburden Cynthia. The real estate agent had blacklisted Georgia's abusive ex, Gil (played by Aaron Ashmore), from renting an apartment in Wellsbury, the town where the show takes place.

The show's creator Sarah Lampert told TODAY that Georgia felt she was doing Cynthia a favor, despite Cynthia not knowing what Georgia was planning to do. “There haven’t, historically in her life, been a lot of people who have helped her, so that has so much weight to her,” she said. “She really does see killing Cynthia’s husband, in her mind, as a favor. She views herself as judge, jury and executioner.”

“Georgia didn’t want anybody to know what her relationship with Gil was like. But Georgia doesn’t have a lot of friends. The act of kindness Cynthia offered her — by making sure Gil couldn’t live in town — was paramount for Georgia. Nothing had meant more to her.”

“So yes, Georgia can feel morally ambiguous,” she added. “But Georgia feels that her intentions are pure. She wanted to give Cynthia the same favor Cynthia gave her — to remove the pain in her life. It’s very nuanced and complicated, but I think there’s a recognition between these two women about how hard it is to be a mom and a woman.” Unfortunately, Georgia and Gil's son, Austin (played by Diesel La Torraca), sees the murder and is traumatized.

