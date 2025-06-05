‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee and Fiance Khesanio Hall Are Officially Twin Parents! "Welcome to the world, Ja’Kharie Angie Hall and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 5 2025, 5:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mackenziemckee

What's better than one bundle of joy? Two bundles of joy, of course! And Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee and her fiancé, Khesanio Hall, discovered that firsthand when they welcomed their baby twin girls.

The MTV vets took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 4, to confirm that their children were born on June 2, 2025. Here's what the proud parents said about their babies.

'Teen Mom' star Mackenzie McKee is a mom of five after giving birth to her twin daughters.

In their joint Instagram post, Mackenzie and Khesanio announced the names of their twin girls. The post included a series of photos, including her holding one of the twins while the couple smiled for the camera. Khesanio and Mackenzie shared their daughters' names with fans in the caption. "Welcome to the world, Ja’Kharie Angie Hall and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall," they wrote. "Both named after our moms, the most beautiful ladies who mean everything to us."

The post added that the twins came out healthy and "oh-so-beautiful." "Mom and Dad are over the moon and so happy, the cries we cried when we heard those first cries," they said. "We are so in love."

In addition to their shared post, Khesario praised his fiancée in a post of his own. "On June 2, my whole life changed when Ja’Meikah and Ja’Kharie Hall came into this world," the Jamaican soccer player wrote. "The moment I heard their cries was the moment I realized I was not in a dream, and this is reality."

Mackenzie confirmed her pregnancy on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2025. She and her fiancé have been together since 2023 and became engaged in March 2024. Mackenzie and Khesario celebrated their upcoming nuptials in separate Instagram posts, which included photos of him popping the question. He captioned the post, "My shawty! Fah EH Vah," while Mackenzie reflected on marrying her forever BFF. "I can not believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!" she wrote. "My best friend. I love you so much."

Mackenzie is also a mom to her and her ex-husband, Josh McKee's three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Teen Mom fans watched as she and Khesario navigated in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive their twins. On the show, they also navigated difficulties in Mackenzie's pregnancy, including her being diagnosed with preclampsia while managing Type 1 Diabetes. Though the couple admitted to People that their pregnancy struggles were challenging, they focused on how excited they were to have their babies.

"I think just having two partners excited about the babies makes a world of difference," Mackenzie told the outlet in May 2025.. "These are the only babies I've planned. The whole time, instead of stressing about what I'm going to do, we're talking about how excited we are for these babies to come." "I'm really looking forward to seeing what a piece of me looks like in real life," Khesanio added. "I'm excited for that part of it and just continuing to be a dad."