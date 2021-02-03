'Teen Mom OG': Why Is Mackenzie McKee Apologizing for Comments Deemed Racist?

A Facebook post apparently posted by Mackenzie was shared, and made its way into a Teen Mom forum on Reddit that summarizes why she doesn’t feel that Vice President Harris was fit for her role. "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them," part of Mackenzie's Facebook post reads. She then adds her own comments after a follower says that they agree with what she said.

The person wrote, “I started reading the first paragraph, and I was like umm imma have to disagree. Then kept reading, and I’m like yep, that’s why we’re friends.” Then Mackenzie commented back and said, “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history.”

Fans are livid over the use of the word "colored" and now some Teen Mom OG fans are calling for her to be fired by MTV after her racist comments.