Mackenzie McKee is the Proud 'Teen Mom' of 3 Kids and Might Be Pregnant Again? "5 is a secret you will have to stay tuned for!" writes Mackenzie in a very intersting Instagram psot By Brandon Charles Apr. 24 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Mackenzie McKee first appeared on MTV in 2011 in 16 and Pregnant. Mackenzie is still appearing on MTV, most recently in 2024’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The 29-year-old has been on MTV for more than a decade. A decade — and she's not even thirty!

After sharing years and years of her life with camera crews, viewers may be interested in the life of the kids that helped Mackenzie get on MTV in the first place.

Mackenzie is the proud mother of three kids.

Mackenzie and now ex Josh McKee share three kids. Eldest son Gannon Dewayne McKee was born via C-section on September 12, 2011, daughter Jaxie Taylor was born via emergency C-section on February 7, 2014 and youngest son Broncs Weston, was born via emergency C-section on August 15, 2016.

If you’d like to know more about any of Mackenzie’s kids, none of which are old enough to be on Instagram under their own names since the age requirement is 13, just follow Mackenzie. She’s consistently sharing positive updates about all of her offspring.

Since Mackenzie and Josh have separated, Mackenzie has been dating boyfriend, professional soccer player and coach Khesanio Hall, since at least early 2023. You can see the relatively new couple on the current season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and in dozens of social media posts from Mackenzie

Speaking of a new boyfriend, is Mackenzie pregnant?

Based on her most recent social media posts, Mackenzie does not appear to be pregnant. But appearances can be deceiving. Who knows when some beach shots with her new beau were taken? Just because they were shared on Apr. 8, 2024 does not mean that were taken in April.

One social media post that has some Teen Mom fans wondering if number 4 is on the way for Mackenzie is an announcement post from April 11. Mackenzie wrote, “5 FUN LIFE UPDATES! I have been working on my own bodybymac space for filming and classes! Me and my friend opened an all-Star cheer gym! I launched my new Bodybymac community fitness app! We started sharing out story Again. 5 is a secret you will have to stay tuned for!”

Since Mackenzie is literally on television because she had kids at a young age, commenters on her post think the #5 piece of new is child #4. That or a new house. Or a new engagement. Or a new house so the new married couple can welcome a new kid. In other words, Mackenzie is sharing photos of a clearly not-pregnant person (or she's just super, duper early in her pregnancy) but because she's teasing something on social media, people think the 16 and Pregnant star is 29 and pregnant.