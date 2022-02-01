Here's How You Can Watch or Stream 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 1 2022, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Filmed over the course of just two weeks in San Diego, Calif., Season 1 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion captures the latest adventures of the stars of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG.
Starring Farrah Abraham, Cheyenne Floyd, and many others, Teen Mom: Family Reunion spotlights friendships and animosities. Here's how you can watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion — streaming options included.
Here's how to watch or stream 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion.'
The easiest way to keep up to scratch with the latest (and dare we say, rowdiest) occurrences taking place on Teen Mom: Family Reunion is by tuning in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Each episode of the show airs on MTV — promising an exceptional opportunity for drama-hungry fans to grab some popcorn and soak it all in.
For those who prefer to leave decisions until the very last minute, the live-TV plans on Philo, Fubo, Sling, Vidgo, and DirecTV all offer different kinds of free trials of various lengths.
Philo, Fubo, and Vidgo offer seven days; Sling's "Orange + Comedy Extra” or “Blue + Comedy Extra” bundles (where you can stream MTV) offer three days; and DirecTV offers 14 days.
The cast of 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' features 'Teen Mom OG' alumna like Farrah Abraham.
Teen Mom: Family Reunion marks the first time media personality and full-time drama lover Farrah Abraham makes her return to the Teen Mom franchise. Farrah was fired from the show in 2017, after revelations about her career in adult entertainment came to light.
More recently, Farrah was arrested in January 2022 after allegedly slapping a security guard. According to TMZ, Farrah was requested to leave Grandmaster Records before the reported altercation.
"I lost [function] in my upper-right side of my body," Farrah told TMZ later on Jan. 30, 2022. "I was recently attacked and illegally cuffed to some guy and I'm trying to stay positive about it because I was really so suicidal this week."
Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood also star in 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion.'
Teen Mom: Family Reunion boasts a handsomely sized cast featuring fan-favorites like Cheyenne Floyd (who recently sparked a new wave of rumors after she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were spotted with identical-looking pieces of jewelry) and messy queens like Amber Portwood.
Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and Ashley Jones also attended the get-together.
During their stay in San Diego, the stars embarked on a range of adventures together, partaking in a sliding competition, going rowing, and giving skylining a try. The fun-filled activities posed an exceptional opportunity to build new connections and strengthen already existing bonds — but they made it slightly easier for some of the stars to get involved in a tense discussion or two.
New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.