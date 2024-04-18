Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG What Happened Between 'Teen Mom' Stars Mackenzie McKee and Kayla Sesser? Inside Their Twitter Feud Mackenzie and Kayla may have never filmed together, but they did have an exchange in the past that wasn't very friendly. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 18 2024, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kayla_sesser; @mackenziemckee

MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 is in full swing. The spinoff series features cast members from various Teen Mom seasons as they take some well-deserved time away from their kids and all live together under one roof in a gorgeous villa in Cartagena, Colombia.

During this installment, one Teen Mom alum made an unexpected return, Mackenzie McKee, who brought along her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall. As she reunited with the girls, including Cheyenne Floyd, whom she previously had beef with, she also spotted Kayla Sesser and it took her a second to register who she was. She had met Kayla before, but not in person. As it turns out, Mackenzie and Kayla had a bit of a Twitter tussle back in 2022. Below, we share what happened between these two moms.

What happened between 'Teen Mom' stars Mackenzie McKee and Kayla Sesser?

Kayla, who welcomed her third child, son Zyaire Jaxon Leigh in March 2024, appeared on Seasons 1 through 4 of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. The current esthetician student, who is also a mom to son Izaiah and daughter Ariah, also appeared on the spin-off series Teen Mom: Girls' Night In. While on Girls' Night In, which followed Kayla and her Young & Pregnant co-stars as they watched old episodes from the franchise, they watched an episode of Teen Mom OG, and Mackenzie was on the screen.

"Of course, we're gonna start with the boring one," Kayla said about Mackenzie to her co-stars during their televised watch party. When Mackenzie heard about this distasteful remark about her, she took to Twitter to discuss it. "Idk who or what young and pregnant is. But apparently they be hatin'," the mom-of-three and fitness guru tweeted in November 2022.

Ma’am calling you “boring” isn’t hatin’ , at your age it should be a compliment 😭 At 30 I pray my storyline has calmed down and I get called boring 😂😂😂 https://t.co/b95UcxZnpi — Kayla Sessler (@kayla_sessler) November 24, 2022

Kayla saw the tweet and fired back. "Ma’am calling you 'boring' isn’t hatin', at your age it should be a compliment. At 30, I pray my storyline has calmed down, and I get called boring," she wrote. The Twitter exchange died down after that, and nothing more escalated, although a few fans did respond to the thread. Overall, it was a very small interaction. That said, it likely didn't give the women great first impressions of one another.