'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Flipped Her First Home and Is Now a Licensed Realtor (EXCLUSIVE)

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Flipped Her First Home and Is Now a Licensed Realtor

A familiar face from the Teen Mom franchise, Jade Cline sure knows how to hustle to make her dreams a reality. Despite becoming a mom at a young age, she managed to go to cosmetology school, graduate, and work, all while taking care of her daughter Kloie and working on her relationship with her now-husband, Sean Austin, who previously struggled with addiction. Jade has also faced several family problems, but never let herself lose sight of her goals.

While promoting Season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the reality TV star recently spoke with Distractify about her latest career endeavor and gave us an update on her salon business, which has been featured on Teen Mom 2.

Jade Cline from 'Teen Mom 2' is now a realtor in Indiana.

In December 2023, Jade shared the news on Instagram that she had graduated from real estate school. She explained that the following week, she took the test to become a licensed broker and seemingly passed, as she is currently working with Keller Williams in Indiana. Jade has also co-founded her own realty group, Dream Homes Realty Group, where she works with her partner Karem Becerra to help clients find their perfect homes. In an interview with Distractify, Jade explained what sparked her interest in real estate.

"The first house I bought, you know, I did a big renovation. I flipped it [and] I made a good amount of money off it," she told us. She continued: "I just loved that whole experience and that whole process. So I think that's what kind of pushed me into it," adding that she also had a "great mentor" who was also a friend, that guided her.

While Jade is still getting the hang of things in the industry, could real estate be her new passion project? It could be. "I really love it. I can see myself doing this as I'm older, for sure," she said.

Jade Cline still has her hair salon, but says it's not something she wants to do forever.

Jade is also the owner of the Mane&Marble beauty salon in downtown Indianapolis, which opened in January 2022. The trendy boutique salon offers a wide range of services, from haircuts to dye jobs, and specializes in blondes, vivid colors, and extensions. Before that, Jade ran her own in-home salon business out of her house, dubbed Slayed By Jade. She also traveled to clients' homes by appointment.