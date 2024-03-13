'Teen Mom's Jade on Married Life: "We Had to Make Changes If We Wanted to Grow Together" (EXCLUSIVE)

The parents in the Teen Mom franchise share a lot when they film any show in the franchise, and Jade Cline has gone through plenty of tough times with both her mom and her husband, Sean Austin. Since cameras were rolling during her most tumultuous fights with her mom and her lowest points with Sean, fans gave a collective internet cheer when they saw that Sean had worked on his struggles with addiction and that he and Jade were finally on the road to a solid future.

Now, Sean is part of Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3. And since filming was smack dab in the middle of their wedding prep, Distractify spoke exclusively with Jade about married life and taking this next big step. But Jade is also still working on building a healthy relationship with her mom, which fans have watched closely over the years.

Jade Cline's wedding is in Season 3 of 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion.'

Throughout the course of Jade's time in the Teen Mom franchise, she and Sean hit some serious lows as a couple. There was even a time when it seemed as though they just wouldn't cut it as a pair and, in turn, as a family, to raise their daughter Kloie together.

After Sean left home to undergo an in-patient treatment program, they were given a second chance. And, according to Jade, growing apart for short periods of time helped them both realize that they both had to make big changes in order for things to work.

"I think we've also been together so long [that] we grew up with each other," she shared. "And we constantly, you know, fell back in love with each other in different stages. And we grew together, and I think that's a big thing, having a partner you can grow with and continue to grow with and constantly, you know, learn new things about them. And, luckily, we were able to always grow together."

Jade and Sean are married now, but their wedding was filmed during Teen Mom: Family Reunion. And, as to be expected, much of their Teen Mom family was in attendance. The two of them have definitely come a long way from where viewers first met them as a young couple.

Jade's relationship with her mom is still a work in progress.

Another relationship in Jade's life that has been a talking point for her on Teen Mom is with her mother, Christy. When we asked Jade what their dynamic is now, she admitted that she prefers to spend time with her mom "in short bursts." They are still working on things, and Jade said she's working on reminding herself that she isn't there to parent her own mother.

