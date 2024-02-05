Ashley Jones Tells Fans To "Be Easy" on Her Rumored 'Teen Mom' Replacement

There are plenty of Teen Mom cast members who have brought drama to the franchise over the years. While some are still here, others have come and gone. And now, fans believe Ashley Jones is among the Teen Mom stars who have been fired because of the trouble they bring to the reality series.

From family drama to issues with her husband Bariki "Bar" Smith, to literal fights with co-stars, Ashley had had her share of wild storylines on multiple Teen Mom shows. But was it enough to get her fired and replaced? Longtime fans know that there's a lot these young moms can do before they're booted from one of the many shows in the franchise.

Was Ashley Jones fired from 'Teen Mom'?

On Feb. 4, the Instagram account TeenMomFanz posted that Ashley had been "ghosted by MTV" and that she wouldn't be returning for any future seasons, per an alleged Teen Mom production insider. While MTV hasn't come out to share news of this, Ashley did comment on the post herself with: "Be easy on Mac guys. Nothing is her fault," in reference to former Teen Mom cast member Mackenzie McKee replacing her.

Bar also commented on the Instagram post. "Crazy way to find out you was fired," he wrote. "Welp it was a good run with y'all. Thank [you] for supporting us." Despite no official announcement, it does look like Ashley was fired. However, the Instagram post also shared that the alleged insider added that "this isn't the last" of Ashley.

Ashley and her mom fought with Briana and her mom on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion.'

If Ashley really was let go from the franchise, it makes sense, given her track record with other moms from the shows. Like Briana DeJesus, for example. In 2023, Ashley and her mom got into a physical altercation with Briana and her mother while they filmed Teen Mom: Family Reunion. As a result, both mother/daughter duos were sent home early.

And Ashley has historically been vocal about her opinions regarding not only her co-stars, but also MTV. When Cheyenne Floyd chose to un-invite Ashley to her 2022 wedding due to potential drama between Ashley and Briana, Ashley talked about being left out on the show.

Some very important things were left out of tonight’s episode imma fill y’all in in just a second . — ASHLEY SIREN (@_mermaidbarbie) August 2, 2023

Ashley is open about how she feels regarding the show on Twitter too. When someone tweeted in December 2022 that Ashley should leave MTV and switch to Zeus Network, home of the Baddies reality show, Ashley tweeted back, "Tell them to make an offer" with laughing emojis. Though we're not sure if she was really joking at the time.

Will Mackenzie McKee replace Ashley on 'Teen Mom'?