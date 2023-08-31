A New 'Teen Mom' Spinoff Is in the Works — Fans Want Details

There is a new Teen Mom spinoff in the works, and the show is set to bring all the drama that the franchise has become known for. Teen Mom first premiered in 2009, as a follow-up series to MTV’s smash hit 16 & Pregnant. Season 1 of the show followed the lives of Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, who all appeared on 16 & Pregnant. Since then, MTV has added a slew of shows to the franchise including, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

During its heyday, Teen Mom was a ratings jackpot for MTV. According to The Fulton Critic, the Season 1 premiere of the show garnered 2.1 million views. It became the highest-rated series on the network, outperforming its predecessor 16 & Pregnant. However, recent iterations of the reality show have raked in less than favorable viewership. Per The U.S. Sun, ratings for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter were 90% lower than previous entries in the franchise.

Now, MTV may be looking to reclaim its television glory with the start of a new Teen Mom spinoff. Here’s everything we know about the new show joining the famed television franchise.

What will the new ‘Teen Mom’ show be about?

The Ashley reports that MTV is working on a new Teen Mom spinoff in hopes of saving the once-popular series. Sources revealed to the outlet that the show is in the early stages of development and could potentially be added as an additional leg of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. However, the format would be different, as the series would focus on individual couples and their road to romantic stability.

The insider went on to reveal that the working title involves the phrase “Couples Therapy,” and will have new producers. “Couples Therapy is different so, for the most part, it will not be the same people who work on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter production,” the sources said. Adding, “The cast is aware that production can pull the plug on this show - or their chances of being on it - at any time.”

The current cast is hoping to join the new show!

Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter includes: Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus. Prior to the reunion special for the second half of the season, the cast members got into a messy online quarrel. After Ashley made disbarring remarks about Jade’s fiancé, Sean Austin, Jade posted a vague threat to her co-star online.

“You had MTV last year doing your whole segment alone. You have been trying to be a mean girl since [Teen Mom Young & Pregnant]. It’s old,” Jade tweeted (per The Hollywood Gossip). “Run up or shut up in LA.”While it appeared that the two would come to blows during the taping of the reunion, sources claim the women are vying for a spot on the new show and do not want to hurt their chances of being included in the cast.