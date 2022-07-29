'Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Has Had a Rocky Relationship Past — Here's a Breakdown of Her History

Anyone who follows the world of MTV reality stars is likely to know quite a bit about Amber Portwood. Amber first shot to reality TV fame in 2009, after she and then-boyfriend Gary Shirley appeared on 16 & Pregnant. They went on to star in the spinoff Teen Mom OG, but TV stardom wasn't all smooth sailing.

Over the course of her time on the series, viewers got a close look at Amber's tumultuous relationship with Gary. Unfortunately, after splitting up, her relationship struggles only continued. She's since gone on to face numerous failed engagements, domestic violence arrests, and custody battles.

Here’s a look at Amber's relationship history from then to now.