Are 'Teen Mom OG' Dad Gary Shirley and Wife Kristina Having Another Baby?

In February of 2021, Gary took to Instagram and posted some photos, and one of them was a photo of him kissing Kristina’s stomach. As you can see from the picture below, anyone might assume that post was a pregnancy announcement since kissing a belly is a common way of expressing love and gratitude for the unborn child. As Teen Mom OG fans started suggesting that Kristina was pregnant, Gary edited his caption on Instagram to set the record straight.

This time, he wrote at the bottom, “btw @kristina_shirley3 IS NOT PREGO!” He also mentioned that the couple “took like 900 pics this day so yes there’s a bunch of silly ones.”

Gary also wrote, “I couldn’t ask for a better partner, and I’m very blessed! Thank you for all you do. I’m very thankful for these kids Leah and Emilee. You guys shine so bright.” What a sweet husband Gary is! Even though Kristina may not be pregnant, Gary did have good news to share with fans about his wife.