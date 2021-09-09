'Teen Mom OG's' Amber Portwood Is Fighting to See Both of Her Kids

'Teen Mom OG's' Amber Portwood Is Fighting to See Both of Her KidsBy Kori Williams
Sep. 9 2021, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Since the beginning of her reality TV run, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been really honest with the struggles she's been through. From sex addiction to trouble with the law, and even time in prison, she's let fans into her life in a way that's raw and honest.
Because of the different battles Amber has faced over the years, she and her exes have fought for custody of their children. But what's going on now? Does the Teen Mom OG star have custody of her two kids today? Here's what we know.
Does Amber Portwood have custody of her children?
According to The Sun, Amber has partial custody of her son, James, but hasn't seen her daughter, Leah, in some time. Currently, Amber's in court fighting for more time with James. She wants full custody, but that may not happen, as her ex Andrew Glennon has claimed that Amber hit their child.
Right now, Andrew has had primary custody of James since the couple broke up in 2019. But in August 2021, Andrew posted on his Instagram Story implying that Amber hit James. "You hit your baby boy," the post said. "Really?!"
Andrew deleted the post, but not before fans could get screenshots. The post, along with a screenshot of a DM exchange Andrew supposedly had with a fan asking him for details, was shared on the Teen Mom Shade Room.
In that DM conversation, someone messages Andrew on Instagram wanting him to give more details about the Instagram Story. "Spill the tea or shut the f*ck up," the person says.
"Go f*ck yourself and drink your own tea," Andrew allegedly replies. "Made out of your own children. Big go f*ck yourself from over here."
Does Amber Portwood see her son, James?
The Sun says that while Andrew has primary custody of James, Amber is allowed three unsupervised visits per week. Originally, she wanted to add overnight visits to the court order because she says it's in her son's "best interest," but because of Andrew's social media post, she now wants full custody.
In addition, Amber is also taking legal action against Andrew for his Instagram Story where he implied she hit James. She called the post "false and defamatory" and said that it was made to harm her reputation. Also, Andrew has been posting pictures of James on social media which she said is a violation of an agreement they have in place.
Does Amber Portwood see her daughter, Leah?
On an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired in September 2021, Amber said that she hadn't seen Leah in a while. "I haven’t seen her in quite some time," she said in a confessional. "Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship. My relationship with Leah has changed a lot."
Amber said she doesn't know how long exactly it's been because thinking about it would just upset her, but she does believe her ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson, have been keeping them apart. "I haven’t heard back from Gary or Leah if I can see her on Easter," she said. "I feel very stressed right now. A little sad."
Amber also shared screenshots of her phone showing text messages she'd sent to Leah. They hadn't been answered. "All I do is text Leah all the time," she also said. "I don’t get anything back. Never. Not anymore."
Leah has also spoken about the situation. In an episode of the reality show from April 2021, she said that she and her mom aren't close. “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything," she said. "All she did was give birth to me."