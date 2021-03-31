Is 'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Attending College in Indiana?By Toni Sutton
Mar. 30 2021, Published 8:22 p.m. ET
Usually, reality star Amber Portwood makes headlines for either domestic disputes or child custody. Back in 2019, the Teen Mom OG cast member received a felony charge for domestic battery against her then-boyfriend and the father of her child Andrew Glennon. In January, Amber was granted a restraining order against Andrew during the pair’s custody battle, which she filed in December.
This time, however, the Teen Mom star is making news for something positive. It seems like Amber is living out one of her dreams. Keep reading to find out more about Amber attending college.
Is 'Teen Mom OG's' Amber Portwood heading to college?
While Amber is not attending college at the moment, she did take to Instagram to announce to her followers that she has been accepted to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. In the early seasons of Teen Mom, viewers saw Amber's failed attempts at passing her GED, but when Amber went away to prison, she finally succeeded. During Amber's Instagram Live session, she revealed what she planned to study once she officially becomes a college student.
She wrote, "I just got accepted in college at Purdue University – Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis @lifeatpurdue."
In an interview with People, the 30-year-old mother-of-two discussed her acceptance to college. She told the outlet, "This is something I've been waiting for for so long. I got my GED almost eight years ago, and I've wanted to go to college ever since. I feel like this is a step toward a new beginning."
Amber also shared that what inspired her to study psychology while attending college was her own mental health. Back on Season 6 of Teen Mom OG, the 16 & Pregnant alum told the cameras that she was bipolar and had been diagnosed years ago, and was recently diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder.
In the interview, she added, "I picked the major because of my own mental health status, and also just living the way that I've lived with it, and understanding my kind of world and this mental health world. I want to understand other people even more. I help people through the platform that is given to me by MTV, but I want to take things to the next level and help even more people on a one-on-one basis."
Amber is also attending college to set a good example for her kids.
The reality star also disclosed when talking with People that besides her own personal goals, she wants to pursue a college degree to set a good example for her children. Amber is the mother of 12-year-old Leah Shirley, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley. She also has 2-year-old James Glennon, whose father is Andrew Glennon. Amber and Andrew’s relationship played out in Season 7 and Season 8 on Teen Mom OG.
She declared, "I want to show them that you can always turn a negative into a positive. It's a good message for my kids to see in the future that, 'Hey, this is what I did. And you can do it, too.'"
Amber ended her interview by saying, "I want them to see that no matter what you've been through, you can change. Anybody can change. So just make life what you want to make it, and make it better."
You can watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.