Is 'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Attending College in Indiana?

Usually, reality star Amber Portwood makes headlines for either domestic disputes or child custody. Back in 2019, the Teen Mom OG cast member received a felony charge for domestic battery against her then-boyfriend and the father of her child Andrew Glennon. In January, Amber was granted a restraining order against Andrew during the pair’s custody battle, which she filed in December.

This time, however, the Teen Mom star is making news for something positive. It seems like Amber is living out one of her dreams. Keep reading to find out more about Amber attending college.

Is 'Teen Mom OG's' Amber Portwood heading to college?

While Amber is not attending college at the moment, she did take to Instagram to announce to her followers that she has been accepted to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. In the early seasons of Teen Mom, viewers saw Amber's failed attempts at passing her GED, but when Amber went away to prison, she finally succeeded. During Amber's Instagram Live session, she revealed what she planned to study once she officially becomes a college student.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV

She wrote, "I just got accepted in college at Purdue University – Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis @lifeatpurdue." In an interview with People, the 30-year-old mother-of-two discussed her acceptance to college. She told the outlet, "This is something I've been waiting for for so long. I got my GED almost eight years ago, and I've wanted to go to college ever since. I feel like this is a step toward a new beginning."

Article continues below advertisement

Amber also shared that what inspired her to study psychology while attending college was her own mental health. Back on Season 6 of Teen Mom OG, the 16 & Pregnant alum told the cameras that she was bipolar and had been diagnosed years ago, and was recently diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder.

Article continues below advertisement