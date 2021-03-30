Ryan Edwards's Family Is Looking Forward to Life After 'Teen Mom OG'

Larry also shared with the outlet that there was a verbal altercation between him, his family, and Maci at the Teen Mom OG Season 9 reunion. If that's what led to them getting fired, then viewers may see a portion of the drama on the season at some point. However, Mackenzie told Without a Crystal Ball that she's not too upset about being taken off the show.

"It's like a weight lifted off my shoulders," she said. "I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time."

While Bentley has struggled with building a relationship with his father, Mackenzie and Ryan have had a hard time coming to terms with Bentley's own needs. The entire family has a long way to go.

Watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.