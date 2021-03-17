Ryan Edwards' Dad, Larry, Criticizes 'Teen Mom' Maci Bookout for How She Treats Ex

If you watched Teen Mom OG back in the day, then you already know former couple and parents Maci Bookout (now Maci McKinney) and Ryan Edwards do not have a good relationship. When Maci was first pregnant with their son, Bentley (who's now 12, yes we all feel old) Ryan would constantly abandon Maci to go party with friends, and was even emotionally and verbally abusive. It was no surprise when they split, although they did try to co-parent Bentley for his sake.

Maci ended up marrying her boyfriend Taylor and Ryan married his girlfriend Mackenzie, but they're still very much involved in each other's lives, considering they share a child. And unfortunately, their public interactions are not super civil. Most recently, Maci and Taylor got into a fight with Ryan's parents, Larry and Jen Edwards during a reunion taping. Larry essentially claimed that Maci keeps putting Ryan down even though he's worked really hard on his sobriety.

What did Larry Edwards say to the tabloids?

Larry told The Sun, "Ryan is so calm, even at the reunion," adding, "We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you and when he does you want to put him down." A source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that things got really heated on stage during the reunion, as it was clear Maci was upset, but not saying why. Taylor finally "exploded" and told Larry and Jen how terrible Ryan is, and that he's a better father to Bentley than Ryan.

“He told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s**t’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time. He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is," the source said. They added, “[Taylor] kind of got up and eventually asked Larry if he wanted to take things outside." Luckily, things didn't continue to escalate. "It didn’t get that far, though. Nothing got physical," the source said. Maci allegedly also called Jen a "manipulative b**ch."

All of this comes after Ryan and Mackenzie recently called out Maci for keeping Bentley from seeing his dad. However, according to Maci, Bentley will only see Ryan if he agrees to go to therapy with him. "Bentley has set clear boundaries that he doesn't want to be around his dad until they go to therapy together," Maci said.

