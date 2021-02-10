Why Is 'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards Being Sued for Six-Figures?

The Teen Mom OG dad, according to The US Sun , allegedly "recklessly" caused a car accident that injured Tennessee residents James and Janet Byrne back in August 2018. In July 2019, the Byrnes filed a complaint against Ryan, claiming that he "negligently and recklessly" rear-ended James with a 2018 pickup truck and "violently" struck his 1997 Nissan pickup truck while sitting at a red light.

In court papers obtained by The Sun, James was struck so forcefully by Ryan's car that he hit his head against the pickup truck's back window and broke it. James alleges that, due to the accident, he now suffers from vertigo, as well as “physical impairment and disability, and physical pain."

He is demanding a total of $290,000 to cover injuries he sustained from the car accident, in addition to "loss of companionship" for his wife, Janet.