What's up With Ryan's Hair on 'Teen Mom OG'? The Past Few Years Have Been Hard

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards are in a never-ending battle on Teen Mom OG . When there's a scene depicting one of their issues explained by one of them, the show almost always cuts to another scene in which the other party says the opposite. Such is the price they pay for co-parenting on a reality TV show, but in Season 9, the thing a lot of fans are actually talking about is Ryan's hair.

It has gone from salt-and-pepper color to straight-up gray, and viewers are totally confused about when that happened. They also have concerns over the fact that, at least on the show, Ryan's hair appears to be almost out of control and matted down.

It may not be the most important thing going on in a sea of custody battles and struggling relationships, but it's the Teen Mom OG talking point fans are clinging to.