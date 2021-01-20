Here Is Why 'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Is Fighting for Her Son in New Legal Battle

According to The Sun , Amber has been granted a restraining order against Andrew surrounding their custody battle. In December, the reality star claimed that again Andrew had been interfering with her parenting time, and this time it was on Christmas. The outlet reports that Andrew had been traveling with James during her previously scheduled time to visit.

Amber seems to be doing all she can right now to spend all the time with her son that she's entitled to. The case is pending, and on Jan. 19, 2021, the pair's next hearing is set to take place virtually on the matter.

In the filing that was recorded on Dec. 23, 2020, she requested that the time that she lost with her son be “made up” at a later date and that her ex should pay all of her attorney’s fees. In addition, she asked that he be held in contempt of court for not following the court-ordered custody schedule they have set up.

Since there is a no-contact order in place, the exes are only allowed to communicate through the Our Family Wizard app regarding all of their parenting time exchanges.