Is Amber Portwood Abusing Drugs Again? After Her Bizarre Behavior at the 'Teen Mom OG' Reunion, Fans Think So

On April 20, Teen Mom OG premiered the first part of the Season 9 reunion episode, and tensions were high. Along with Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, going head to head with Ryan Edwards’ dad , fans also witnessed a confrontation between Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina.

In the past, the Teen Mom OG star has been candid about her previous sex addiction and drug abuse, and after her heated argument with Gary and Kristina, fans are wondering: Is Amber Portwood back on drugs?

Throughout the last season, Gary and Kristina’s daughter, Leah, has a hard time navigating her estranged relationship with her mother, and it seems to have taken Amber over the edge.

Is Amber Portwood from ‘Teen Mom OG’ on drugs?

Although Amber has not confirmed that she is using drugs again, her recent appearance on the Teen Mom OG reunion show makes fans think so. Fans noted that Amber had a hard time keeping her very red eyes open on stage, and some viewers took to Twitter to express their concerns.

One viewer wrote, “Is it just me or does Amber look a little doped up or something seems off. Obviously not just depression because she's been depressed for years and didn't seem so slow before. Her eyes aren't even open half the time she's talking. Maybe its just me.”

Along with appearing to be high, she also engaged in a heated conversation with Gary and Kristina that ultimately led her to walk off stage. While she seemed to end her argument with Gary Shirley amicably, before leaving the stage, Amber accused Kristina of manipulating her relationship with her daughter.

She said, “Gary, I appreciate you. You know it. We’ve known each other for how many years? Fifteen years now, and I’m going to tell you right now, you are a great person. You’ve always been there for me when I’ve asked you to be there for me. You said I could trust you and I did trust you. But I can’t trust your wife, and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter [over and over].”

Amber added, “I’m going to end this on a positive note. Thank you, Gary, so much for that. I really enjoyed seeing that. That was amazing to actually hear you sticking up for me, but your wife is absolutely horrible at it. I really hope in the future we can have a good relationship, but me and Kristina … it’s not going to be like that.”

This isn’t the first time that Amber was accused of being high this season. In a February episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber sported a sexy military costume to celebrate her brother’s birthday and appeared to slur her words when she told Gary and Kristina that she would not be accepting their invitation to live on their property.

While Amber’s behavior may be a side effect of her doctor-prescribed medications, fans are still concerned that Amber may have fallen off the wagon.