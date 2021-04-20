Ryan Edwards' Parents Have Always Been in His Corner — Perhaps to a Fault

Plenty of Teen Mom OG fans have criticized and called out Ryan's parents for enabling not only his former drug use, but also what many view as his poor parenting choices with Bentley. More often than not, Ryan seems to prefer to wait for Bentley to approach him at family functions and events rather than taking the initiative himself.

And Bentley has voiced his issues with his father, admitting that he feels uncomfortable at Ryan's house, compared to his grandparents Larry and Jen's home.