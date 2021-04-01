Amber Portwood Has Had Quite an Interesting Life Outside of 'Teen Mom OG'

Although some of her tendencies have landed her in hot water in the past, Amber has always remained one of the most interesting cast members of the show.

Throughout her time on Teen Mom OG , Amber Portwood has become well-known for her no-holds-back approach to life.

So, where is Amber now? Here's what we know about her current whereabouts, including the interesting moments she has been involved in on Teen Mom OG as of late.

Where is Amber Portwood now? She's looking to better herself and regain her daughter's trust.

As of late, Amber has been living what appears to be a life focused on self-betterment. Whether being accepted to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., or posting reaffirming messages on Instagram, Amber is seemingly trying to distance herself from past wrongdoings. Despite all that, she hasn't kept away from Teen Mom drama one bit.

On the March 30, 2021, episode of the show, Amber slammed her baby daddy, Gary, and his wife, Kristina Shirley, for their position in her daughter, Leah's life. The 12-year-old led off the episode by saying she didn't want to spend time with her mother on her birthday. Of course, Amber let her father and his wife have it.

Article continues below advertisement

"I try to invest time with Leah all the time, all the time. It's all I ever do," Amber said during the program. "She [Kristina] doesn't take care of my daughter. No, Gary does not clothe her, feeds her. Gary wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for me in the very beginning." Clearly, Amber isn't taking anything from anyone. As she works to better herself, she is seemingly doing whatever she can to also better her relationship with her children. Leah's reaction aside, it may all just take time.