'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Shares How Old She Was When She Knew She Was Bisexual

During Season 9 of Teen Mom OG , star Amber Portwood shared some rather personal news while discussing her upcoming memoir. "People are going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual," she said during the Oct. 12, 2021, episode. The mom went on to explain that when she was 20 years old, she was in a relationship with a woman for eight months.

However, it seems that not everyone believed Amber when she came out as bisexual. So what's the deal? Here's everything we know so far.

For fans who have followed Amber's story from the beginning, this may come as a shock. Amber has been publicly linked to men in the past including ex Gary Shirley , with whom she welcomed daughter Leah in 2008, and ex Andrew Glennon , with whom she had son James in 2018. (James is not allowed to appear on Teen Mom OG per their custody agreement.)

Is Amber Portwood bisexual?

Amber Portwood revealed on Teen Mom OG that she is indeed bisexual. However, not all fans believed she was being truthful. When the Teen Mom Facebook Page posted a recap from the episode, users took to the comments to criticize Amber and question her sexuality. "She is desperate for any sort of fans and attention so she going for what’s trending currently,” one person wrote on the post. Another user wrote: "She should try coming out as a mom."

"People are probably gonna be a bit shocked." Posted by Teen Mom on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

As a refresher, Amber apparently hasn't been on the best terms with her children lately. Leah, who currently lives with her dad and his wife, has been ignoring her messages, according to what Amber said in a September 2021 Teen Mom OG episode. Amber has partial custody of her son James, and though she has been fighting for more custody, Andrew has made claims that Amber hit their son.

Amber took to Instagram Live a few days after the news broke about her sexuality. In the video (which was later posted to the Teen Mom Reddit page) she thanked her supporters and tried to clear up any confusion. "A very heartfelt thank you to everyone. Even though there’s just been a little bit of hate that’s come my way, I think it was good,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

She then addressed the rumors that she was lying about her sexuality. "It’s still a little weird for me but this wasn’t fake, guys. It’s not for the show." She explained that “a lot of the people who I’ve been working with for the last 13 years didn’t even know this until I did what I did." Amber further explained that she knew she was bisexual since she was a preteen.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve been dealing with — I really don’t know how to say it [in front of people] because it’s still kind of scary — being bisexual and being attracted [to women] since I was 12," she said. “But not really acting on it until I was older, obviously. And coming out at the age of 31 after so many years … it took a lot and I just want to thank all of my fans and my supporters." Amber did not reveal any further details regarding her relationships with women.

Source: Getty Images