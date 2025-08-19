Aubrey Plaza’s Adorable Dogs Are a Beloved Part of Her Life Following Her Husband’s Death Aubrey decided to go for the “adopt don’t shop” mantra and got two rescue dogs back in 2018. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 19 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The lives of celebrities are constantly documented and absorbed by fans, including even the smaller elements, such as their pets. Actress Aubrey Plaza is used to making headlines — but she likely never expected to be sharing them with her dogs.

Like many other Hollywood stars, Aubrey decided to go for the “adopt don’t shop” mantra and got two rescue dogs back in 2018 — since then, The White Lotus star has doted on her pets throughout the years. Find out why her fur babies have everyone talking.

Aubrey Plaza’s dogs are a beloved part of her life.

The Golden Globe and Emmy nominee is the dog mom to Stevie, a Chow-Golden Retriever mix, and Frankie, a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, per Marie Claire.

"They're both beautiful and perfect in my heart," she said back in 2018 while appearing on The Ellen Show. "They're both rescue dogs. Stevie was from Bakersfield and Frankie, well, I'm convinced that she... that there was a Dutch prince that was shopping on Rodeo Drive and accidentally just lost her, and then she went into a construction site and was hiding, and then they found her there. So she actually belongs in a castle."

In March 2025, two months after her husband Jeff Baena passed away, Aubrey was seen walking one of her dogs while out in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.

Aubrey opened up about grief and the loss of her husband to suicide for the first time in August 2025.

Appearing on the Aug. 19 episode of former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Aubrey shared her feelings on grief and how she’s coping. "Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you," Aubrey replied when asked how she is doing. "Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world,” she continued. “I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously."

"At all times there's like a giant ocean of awfulness, that's like right there and I can see it,” Aubrey explained of her grief. “Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there."

Details about the status of the couple’s marriage surfaced after Jeff's death.

A March 2025 medical examiner’s report revealed that Aubrey and Jeff had been separated for four months prior to his passing, according to People. Per the outlet, the former couple officially separated in September 2024. The following month, Jeff reportedly made "concerning remarks" to Aubrey that "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband," according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.