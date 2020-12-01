Aubrey Plaza Is Everyone's Favorite Lesbian in 'The Happiest Season'

In a 2016 interview with The Advocate, Aubrey admitted that she’s into men and women . It’s something she has been pretty open about over the years, whether it was outright admitting it or at the very least alluding to it. And she totally gets that people have wondered about her sexuality on and off from time to time.

"I know I have an androgynous thing going on, and there’s something masculine about my energy," she said at the time. "Girls are into me — that’s no secret. Hey, I’m into them too. I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it."

She also shared that her sister is a lesbian and she grew up in a household that was open about such things, which made it easier for her to embrace that part of herself.