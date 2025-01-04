Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena Dies at Age 47 — Cause of Death Revealed Aubrey's husband's life was cut short on Jan. 3, 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 4 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Filmmaker Jeff Baena, who was also actress Aubrey Plaza’s husband, has tragically died at the age of 47. It's the kind of news no spouse ever wants to hear — or admit. His body was found already deceased in the couple's Los Angeles-area home on Jan. 3, 2025, by an assistant, which led to a response from police and fire officials, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ.

When authorities arrived, they officially pronounced him dead at the scene. Obviously, this is an unimaginable loss for Aubrey to cope with. But the untimely passing raises the question: what was the cause of Jeff’s death? Here's what we know so far.

What is Jeff Baena's cause of death?

Jeff Baena’s death has been confirmed as a suicide, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to TMZ. There have been no reports suggesting any issues between Jeff and Aubrey Plaza, nor has there been any indication that he was struggling with mental health challenges. His unexpected passing has stunned both the entertainment industry and his fans.

As a writer and producer, Jeff made a significant impact with works such as The Little Hours (2017), Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), I Heart Huckabees (2004), and Horse Girl (2020). He was born on June 29, 1977, in Miami, Fla.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza were together for 13 years before his death.

Jeff and Aubrey began dating around 2011 and quietly married in 2020. While they collaborated on several films, they never had children. While people are still trying to process the news of Jeff’s death, many can’t help but notice the striking correlation between the storyline in My Old A— and the tragic events Aubrey faced at the beginning of 2025.

In the film, Aubrey’s character, the older Elliot, warns the younger Elliot not to date a guy named Chad, as he eventually dies at a young age, leaving her to live with the heartache and loss — a storyline that now feels all the more chilling given the tragic events unfolding in her own life.