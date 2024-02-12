Home > Entertainment Aubrey Plaza's Friends Didn't Believe Her When She Had a Severe Stroke “I could understand what’s happening, but I couldn’t talk or communicate,” Aubrey Plaza explained. She was only 20 years old at the time. By Alex West Feb. 12 2024, Published 8:18 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Aubrey Plaza, while successful in her career now, has faced several barriers to entry into the entertainment industry. One of which stems from her health concerns over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point in her life, she even suffered from a stroke. Preceding her fame, she went through the difficult experience, but was luckily supported by her friends and family.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Aubrey Plaza have a stroke?

When Aubrey was only 20 years old, she suffered from a stroke as a result of a blood clot in her brain, causing temporary paralysis and expressive aphasia.

Her friends were witness to the time in her life, but Aubrey admitted that they didn't believe her at first. A longtime comedian and jokester, Aubrey was known for acting out to make people laugh. In this case, her friends assumed that was the case.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on The David Letterman Show, Aubrey explained how her friends thought she was "joking," asking her to "cut it out." They finally realized it was serious and she went to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey's memory was impacted and she struggled to even remember her age. Since her age came into question, doctors began to be concerned about her "much older" boyfriend. They were concerned that he was taking advantage of her.

“I could understand what’s happening, but I couldn’t talk or communicate,” Aubrey told The Guardian in 2016. “Like, you could say something, and I would know what you meant, but I couldn’t express it or even write it. That was the weirdest part. When they gave me a piece of paper and a pen, I just kept writing lines instead of words. But at least I could walk."

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey reunited with Nick Offerman for a Super Bowl commercial.

Aubrey and Nick Offerman starred together on the sitcom Parks and Recreation. On the show, Aubrey played a teenage, dreary intern at the Parks and Recreation Office in Tawney, Ind., named April.

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey's monotone line delivery was only matched by Nick's performance of Ron Swanson, the department head and an anti-government libertarian. Ron's reserved demeanor and direct delivery made him and April a hilarious duo on the show.

Years after the show ended, Aubrey and Nick reunited for the 2024 Super Bowl where they revived the same sort of energy as their previous characters. In an advertisement for Mountain Dew, Aubrey begins with a stern, neutral expression and says, "It's me, America's sweetheart, and I just love having a blast."

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey continues showing the drink amid a variety of situations where she looks like she isn't having any fun. Of course, the joke is just that the true "blast" she is having is a Baja Blast.