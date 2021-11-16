Where's the Cast of 'The Office' Today? Here Are Some Updates

Where's the Cast of 'The Office' Today? Here Are Some UpdatesBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 16 2021, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
The finale of The Office aired on television in 2013, but that doesn't stop it from being a beloved series today. The show lasted for nine incredible seasons following a group of employees working in an office called Dunder Mifflin. Paper salesmen, accountants, and other workers blended together in one place with their varying personalities. Since the characters of The Office were all so vastly different, it made the mockumentary-style show much more hilarious.
The overzealous boss in desperate need of being liked by others was played by none other than Steve Carell. Steve, along with the rest of the cast, helped make The Office such a special and iconic show to watch. Here’s an update on what he and some of the other actors are up to now.
Steve Carell landed major movie roles after 'The Office.'
The world always knew Steve was capable of playing a hilariously silly character like Michael Scott. Steve proved just how talented and dynamic he really is when he began landing more serious movie roles after the fact. Some of those movies include Foxcatcher, The Big Short, and Vice. Interestingly enough, it’s just been revealed that Steve was encouraged by Paul Rudd not to audition for the role of Michael. It’s a good thing he didn’t listen to that terrible advice!
John Krasinski's action and horror movies have been wildly successful.
After distancing himself from the character of Jim Halpert, John Krasinski went on to star in some awesome roles that fall into the action and horror categories. Some of his credits include 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, A Quiet Place and its sequel (both of which he directed), and Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan. Plenty of the characters John has played since leaving Jim in the dust have been far from comical.
Rainn Wilson has been referencing his days on 'The Office' quite a bit.
For a while there, it seemed that Rainn Wilson wanted nothing to do with the character he once played on The Office, but these days he’s totally changed his tune. A quick scroll through his Instagram reveals that he is still very much connected to the character of Dwight Schrute!
He recently posted about hosting a virtual table read where he’ll act out one of his favorite episodes of the show! Right before that, he jokingly posted a selfie in front of Cornell University tagging Ed Helms in his caption. Ed played the character of Andy Bernard, a man obsessed with his alma mater. Rainn's connection to The Office is still strong as ever.
Jenna Fischer has been hosting a podcast with Angela Kinsey.
Jenna Fischer played the lovable role of Pam Beesly on The Office while Angela Kinsey played the less likable role of Angela Martin. Despite the fact that their characters didn’t mesh well in the show, these two ladies are actually besties in real life.
They’re so close, in fact, they host a podcast together called Office Ladies where they rehash old episodes and provide listeners with behind-the-scenes details that are way too hilarious to miss out on. Their friendship has lasted for years, even beyond the end of their amazing TV show.