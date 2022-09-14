Is Steve Carell Jewish? His Collected Character in FX on Hulu's 'The Patient' Is

Now how does this relate to Judaism? Well, initially the creators strived to give Alan a sense of individuality, to give him traits that added color to his backstory, and it wasn't long before it became clear that Judaism offered more in terms of a fully fleshed out character.

"[The Jewish faith] that was initially just one of the constant efforts you make when you're creating characters to add specificity and dimension and things that make them more individual," Joe explained.