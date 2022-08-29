'The Patient' Offers a Terrifying Look at a Client-Therapist Relationship — Where Was It Filmed?

"The backlot is a fully-functioning entertainment hub for all facets of production and post-production projects," Fox Studio Lot's website states. "With 15 different sound stages ranging in size, convenient on-lot production services, and various screening rooms and post-production suites, Fox is the ideal studio facility for producing efficient and quality production projects from start to finish."

Because The Patient centers on a narrative not driven by a specific location (it's very psychological), a Los Angeles studio served as a stellar shooting location.