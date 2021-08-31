Everyone's Favorite Episode of 'The Office' Has Been Removed From Comedy Central — Here's Why

According to NBC, a reboot for The Office isn’t actively being developed, but fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet. Producer Greg Daniels previously confirmed he would definitely be on board for a reboot, but the same can’t be said for series lead, Steve Carrell.

Steve explained in a previous interview with Esquire, “A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

We’re hoping things will change sometime in the future, but for now, you can stream old episodes of The Office on Peacock.