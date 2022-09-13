David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars

David and the world-renowned model were truly a power couple for the ages. Beyond walking the runway for some of the world's biggest designer brands, Iman is well-known for her philanthropic work. The two were married in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 24, 1992, and the ceremony was a direct influence on David's 1993 album "Black Tie White Noise."

The pair share one daughter named Alexandria Zahra Jones, who was born on Aug. 15, 2000, in New York City.