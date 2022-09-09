Los Enanitos Verdes Lead Singer Marciano Cantero Has Passed Away at 62
Our favorite celebrities can be here today and gone tomorrow, so cherish them while you can. Marciano Cantero (born: Horacio Eduardo Cantero Hernández), best known as the lead singer of the Argentinian rock band Los Enanitos Verdes, has reportedly passed away.
Marciano was only 62 years old.
Marciano, who’s also known for his impeccable abilities as a bassist and composer, is said to have died on September 8, 2022.
As the news of Marciano’s death makes its rounds on social media, fans have shared touching tributes that praise the star for his talent and contributions to music. What was the cause of Marciano Cantero’s death? Here’s everything that we know.
Marciano Cantero died due to complications from having kidney surgery.
Let’s keep the Cantero family and loved ones in our thoughts at this time! According to Medicotopics, the site reports that the musician passed away after having surgery on his kidney at the Cuyo Clinic in Mendoza, Argentina.
The news was confirmed by Marciano’s son Javier, who reportedly made a statement to the Argentinian press.
“As much as I am very sad, I am 30, and these 30 years that I was able to spend with him was a gift," Javier told local press via Medicotopics. "I can’t help but be happy for the great man he was and for all the love that was returned to him these days."
Javier continued, “He always said in all the interviews ‘Amigos’ – because of the song – and he composed it because he wanted his son to be his best friend, and it came true and he knew it, so that leaves me alone.”
Per Sportskeeda, Marciano’s family members reportedly shared that the musician’s condition took a turn for the worse on the day he was admitted for surgery. However, doctors at the private clinic went through with and removed the singer’s kidney and a section of his spleen. Unfortunately, complications came to light and Marciano was unable to fight them off.
Fans have shared beautiful tributes to Marciano Cantero.
As you can imagine, fans of Marciano are devastated by the news of his death. Many have taken to social media to pay homage to the musician for shining a light on Argentinian talent.
Fans appreciate that although Marciano explored solo projects, he still continued to make music with his fellow bandmates Felipe Staiti and Daniel Piccolo. The band’s last album, “Huevos Revueltos (En Vivo),” was released in 2018.
Marciano also worked with artists such as J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who are some of the biggest names in the Latin trap and reggaeton genres.
Marciano is gone physically, but his music and positive spirit will continue to live on.