Michael Lawrence Tyler aka Mystikal Arrested on Six Charges Including False Imprisonment

Content warning: This article mentions instances of sexual assault and allegations of rape.

Michael Lawrence Tyler (aka Mystikal) was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on six charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.

The 51-year-old rapper was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Louisiana. He is being held without a bond. What happened?