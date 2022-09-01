Yungblud's New Girlfriend Comes From a Very Famous Family

Jesse Jo was born on April 4, 1991 to Richard and Laurie Lynn in Los Angeles. She has two younger siblings named Frankie Belle and Kristian Jack Stark, and believe it or not, her godmother is the legendary Cher. Her parents' brand has been catering to the elite of the music world since the 1980s, and in that time the Stark family has become close with some of the biggest names in the history of rock and roll.

Oh, and she's also best friends with Bella Hadid.