YUNGBLUD Says His New Album Is a "Reclamation of the Original Idea of YUNGBLUD" (EXCLUSIVE)

"As YUNGBLUD got bigger, the world started to pay attention," he tells us about how his meteoric rise to fame has played out over the last few years, beginning with 2018's "21st Century Liability," continuing on with 2020's "weird!," and now with "YUNGBLUD" in 2022.

With his ever-growing fanbase also came the haters. Though the negative social media chatter used to hurt him, YUNGBLUD explains that he doesn't allow their negative energy to affect him anymore.