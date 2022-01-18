Model Bella Hadid Is the Queen of Crying Selfies and We’re Here for It

Here’s one type of photo that you don’t typically see on a model’s Instagram: Crying selfies. But for supermodel Bella Hadid, posting these photos serves as a reminder to both herself and her followers that not everything on social media needs to look beautiful.

The 25-year-old recently sat down with The Wall Street Journal, to which she opened up about her mental health and the reason why she feels the need to share teary-eyed selfies with her fans.