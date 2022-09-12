Luke Combs Has Earned Quite a Bit of Money Throughout His Career

In 2014 Luke caught his first big break with the release of his debut extended play, "The Way She Rides." In 2017 his debut album, "This One's For You," went on to reach number four on the Billboard 200. His second album, "What You See Is What You Get," came in 2019, and most recently he released 2022's "Growin' Up."

Luke has been the recipient of two Grammy Award nominations, two iHeart Radio music awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards and six Country Music Association Awards.