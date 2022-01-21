Country Music Star Sara Evans' Net Worth Reflects Years of Hard Work

It seems as though nobody was injured in the accident, but the former NFL player was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest report obtained by People.

Jay was arrested and placed under 12-hour domestic violence hold at Davidson County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000, but it was quickly posted and he was released the same day that it all went down. He is due to return to court on Mar. 22, 2022.