Logo
Home > Entertainment
Iman Abdulmajid
Source: Getty Images

Famed Model Iman Has Accrued an Impressive Net Worth Over Decades of Work in Fashion

By

Nov. 17 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Through a successful career in modeling that has spanned nearly the last half-century, Iman, born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, has become a force in the world of fashion. The star's entire adult life has been spent in the spotlight, and she has appeared in campaigns for brands like Halston, Gianni Versace, and Calvin Klein.

Article continues below advertisement

All of that success in the world of modeling may have given her quite a bit of fame, but it has also made Iman pretty rich. So, what exactly is the runway phenom's net worth today? Keep reading for a breakdown of the star's finances. heritage, family, and more.

Iman Abdulmajid
Article continues below advertisement

What is Iman's net worth?

Iman has reached a pinnacle in the world of modeling that only a few other faces in the field have been able to attain. Discovered by American photographer Peter Beard while attending the University of Nairobi, she quickly took off as a star and made her first appearance in Vogue in 1976.

Iman

Model

Net worth: $120 million

Iman is a well-known model, actress, and entrepreneur who has successfully navigated the fashion world for decades. Aside from her work on the runway, Iman has also taken on plenty of brand deals and is known for her philanthropy as well.

Birthdate: July 25, 1955

Birthplace: Mogadishu, Trust Territory of Somaliland

Birth name: Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid

Father: Mohamed Abdulmajid

Mother: Mariam Abdulmajid

Marriages: Hassan (1973-1975, divorced); Spencer Haywood (1977-1987, divorced); David Bowie (1992-2016, died)

Children: Two daughters: Alexandria Zahra Jones and Zulekha Haywood

Education: University of Nairobi

Article continues below advertisement
Iman Abdulmajid
Source: Getty Images

What is Iman's ethnicity?

Iman Abdulmajid hails from Mogadishu, which is a city of the Trust Territory of Somaliland in Africa. As such, she is of Somalian heritage. Her heritage has played a big role in her life, especially considering the fact that Iman spent virtually all of her formative years on the African continent.

Article continues below advertisement

As a philanthropist, Iman has kept her African roots near to her heart. One of the roles she has taken on is that of ambassador for Save the Children, an organization that works tirelessly to offer relief services to young people in East Africa. Some of the other groups that Iman has been affiliated with over the years include the Children's Defense Fund, the Enough Project, and the Keep a Child Alive program.

iman
Article continues below advertisement

Iman shares a daughter with famous musician David Bowie.

Perhaps one of the most famous aspects of the later years of Iman's life has been her marriage to the late rock star David Bowie, who died in 2016. Even though five years have gone by since his passing, Iman has made it known on multiple occasions how connected she still feels to David and even recently dedicated her newest fragrance, Love Memoir, to him.

While he was still alive, David and Iman became parents to one child, a daughter named Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones. Lexi was born on Aug. 15, 2000, and is currently 21 years old. She has become pretty famous on Instagram as well, racking up over 100 thousand followers and constantly sharing glimpses into her life.

It appears that she and her mother are on great terms as well. In mid-2021, Lexi took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and Iman accompanied by the caption, "Appreciation to my mutha. Love you to bits."

Lexi has also posted plenty of images in recognition of her father and his life accomplishments over the years.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lil Nas X's Career Has Blown up and He Has the Net Worth to Prove It

La La Anthony's Successful Career on Television Has Made Her a Millionaire

Who Is Khaby Lame on TikTok? Users Can't Stop Watching This 21-Year-Old's Videos

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.