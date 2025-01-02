'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Has Died at 84 After Years of Extensive Plastic Surgeries Jocelyn Wildenstein reportedly spent more than $2 million on plastic surgery. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 2 2025, 7:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jocelynewildenstein

During the '90s, Jocelyn Wildenstein became known around the world for her extensive plastic surgeries which eventually gave her what some called a cat-like appearance. So much so that she was nicknamed the 'catwoman' by many. On Dec. 31, 2025, she passed away. But what was Jocelyn Wildenstein's cause of death? She was 84 years old.

Outside of having an apparent and perceived love for plastic surgery, Jocelyn was a socialite. In 1978, she married the wealthy art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein, whose family had amassed a fortune in the business. And although they later divorced, they had two children together and Jocelyn remained in the public she as a career socialite.

What was Jocelyn Wildenstein's cause of death?

According to the French publication Public, those close to Jocelyn revealed to the outlet that she passed away on Dec. 31. According to the relatives, per Public, Jocelyn died of a pulmonary embolism. Jocelyn's fiancé Lloyd Klein, who she had been with for more than 20 years at the time of her death, shared with People that Jocelyn died in her sleep after she laid down for a nap.

He also shared that Jocelyn had a health condition that involved the potential of blood clots or develop in the veins. "Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain," he explained to the outlet. "And we were having a nap and when I wake up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead."

How many plastic surgeries did Jocelyn Wildenstein have?

During her lifetime, Jocelyn was known by many as the 'cat lady' or 'catwoman' because of what many perceived as her facial reconstruction as the result of plastic surgery. However, in November 2024, she told The Sun that she never had any plastic surgery at all, despite the decades-long speculation among the public. At the time, Jocelyn told the outlet that she was "scared" of what might happen if she were to go under the knife. She even claimed that she wasn't a fan of Botox.