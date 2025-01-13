Aubrey Plaza’s Sisters Share Her Quirky Charm but Don’t Want Her Fame Aubrey has credited one of her sisters for being the inspiration behind her 'Parks and Recreation' character, April Ludgate. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@natplaza

Actor Aubrey Plaza has mastered the art of being quirky and captivating. Since her breakout role as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation, Aubrey's offbeat humor and sharp wit have long kept her fans wanting more. Additionally, Aubrey has proven through many personal struggles, including the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, in January 2025, that she's more than a funny girl.

One aspect of Aubrey's life that many may not follow is her role as a big sister. The starlet has two younger sisters who look up to her and are likely there for her when she needs to put her cape down. So, who are Aubrey's sisters? Let's find out.

Aubrey Plaza has two younger sisters, Natalie and Renee.

Born Aubrey Christina Plaza on June 26, 1984, Aubrey is the eldest of her two sisters, Natalie and Renee Plaza. Natalie was born seven years after Aubrey in 1991, with Renee coming into the world five years later in 1996.

With the significant age gaps between her sisters, the actor naturally adapted to her big sister role. In a December 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Renee shared how her sister's quirkiness, including her driving her younger sister to school with a "bright red mini Cooper with a football helmet on," rubbed off on her over the years.

“I mean, because we went to the same school, she kind of put that normalcy disruption into my existence in that school,” Renee reflected. Aubrey has also said she pulled from her sisters while creating her iconic Parks and Rec character, April. The actor told Latina.com (via Insider) that her sister Natalie's personality inspired April's deadpan humor. Aubrey's character also had a sister named Natalie Ludgate.

"I have a 17-year-old sister, Natalie, and I get a lot of material from her for my characters," she shared. “Just the way that she interacts with her friends and talks about what's cool and what's not cool, are people on Facebook or are they on MySpace.”

Neither of Aubrey Plaza's sisters seemingly want to follow in her footsteps.

Throughout Aubrey's career, her sisters have been supportive of her career. In January 2024, Natalie accompanied Aubrey at the Emmys where they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand. All three Plaza sisters have also been in attendance for other events, including the Thelma premiere in 2023. However, despite Natalie and Renee being down to be their sister's plus-ones, they opted for vastly different career paths.